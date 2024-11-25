47,357 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of CRH by 56.0% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,226,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 173.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,128,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

CRH Stock Up 0.9 %

CRH opened at $101.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $102.51.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

