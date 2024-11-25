Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.54% of Par Pacific worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,870,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 160.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 513,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,967 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 50.0% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 559,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 186,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after buying an additional 175,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:PARR opened at $17.60 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Par Pacific’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

