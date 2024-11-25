Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.68 and last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 11799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.