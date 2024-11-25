First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 23859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

