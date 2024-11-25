First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 23859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
