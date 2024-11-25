Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,914 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $261.27 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $222.18 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

