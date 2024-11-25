Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $58.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

