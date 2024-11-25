Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cinemark worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Cinemark stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $34.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

