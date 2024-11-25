John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

