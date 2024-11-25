Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $39.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

