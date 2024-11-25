Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

