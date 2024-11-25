StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

