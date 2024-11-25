Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $7.70

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.70 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.
View Our Latest Research Report on Latham Group
Latham Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,584.90. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.