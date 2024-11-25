Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.67.

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.67 and a 1-year high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

