Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $214.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

