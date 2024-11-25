StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after buying an additional 2,129,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

