Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,002 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,401.14.

On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,199.44.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

CVE:AU opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 4.81. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.75.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

