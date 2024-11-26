Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -94.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.2%.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,842. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

