ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASOS Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Barclays raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

