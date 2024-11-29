Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,087,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,686,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.2 days.
Becle Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCCLF remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
Becle Company Profile
