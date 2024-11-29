LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,659.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,419 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCD stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

