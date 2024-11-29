Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires A$18,625.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,625.00 ($12,094.16).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Russell Chenu bought 950 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,886.55 ($4,471.79).
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
