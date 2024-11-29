Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires A$18,625.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,625.00 ($12,094.16).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Russell Chenu bought 950 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,886.55 ($4,471.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

