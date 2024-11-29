Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tractor Supply by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $281.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

