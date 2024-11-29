Sio Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Sio Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,608,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,156,747 shares during the period. Vaxart makes up 4.6% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 7.67% of Vaxart worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Vaxart Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

