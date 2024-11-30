88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,475,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,109. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

