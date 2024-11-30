88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,475,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,109. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
