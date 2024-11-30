IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Short Interest Update

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IPH Price Performance
IPH stock remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. IPH has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
IPH Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.