NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NextPlat Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,914. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

