PDT Partners LLC Buys 336,131 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 1,430.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in DLocal by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 60.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Up 0.4 %

DLocal stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

About DLocal

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.