Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.