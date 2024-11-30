Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $9.76.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
