Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 936,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 144.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

