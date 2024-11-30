SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciSparc Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 156,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,149. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

