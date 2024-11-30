Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.41. 2,281,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,308. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.35.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

