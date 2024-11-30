Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 226,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

