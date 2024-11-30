Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $301.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average is $261.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $303.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

