Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee Sells 732 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $573.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.09. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $523.33 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

