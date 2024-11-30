Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 23.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $103.40 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.