Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 23.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $103.40 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

