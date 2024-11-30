Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

