Darsana Capital Partners LP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,720,000. AerCap accounts for about 2.3% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned 0.51% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

