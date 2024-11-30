Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.06. 69,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,795. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

