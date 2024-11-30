Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This represents a 26.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $9,528,721.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This trade represents a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 1,223,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.