Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This represents a 26.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $9,528,721.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This trade represents a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 1,223,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
