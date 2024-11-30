Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 2,245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,796.5 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %

HHUSF traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

