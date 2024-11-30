Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.