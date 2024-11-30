Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.06% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,317,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.46 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

