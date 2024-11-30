Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 108.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

