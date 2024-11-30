Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

