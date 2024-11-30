Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

