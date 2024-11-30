Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.