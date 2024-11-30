Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Summer Energy Price Performance
Summer Energy stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. Summer Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
Summer Energy Company Profile
