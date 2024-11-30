Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Summer Energy Price Performance

Summer Energy stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. Summer Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Summer Energy alerts:

Summer Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.