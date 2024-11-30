Short Interest in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Expands By 21.6%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Atomera Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 183,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Atomera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Atomera by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.