Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Syensqo Price Performance

SHBBF stock remained flat at $74.38 during trading on Friday. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

