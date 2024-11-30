Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Syensqo Price Performance
SHBBF stock remained flat at $74.38 during trading on Friday. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88.
About Syensqo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Syensqo
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.